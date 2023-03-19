Shoppers Say This $7 Argan Oil Softens & Strengthens Their ‘Constantly Dry Gray Hair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of what age you are or where you stand in life, keeping your gorgeously natural gray hair glowing is a significant part of a beauty routine. While shampoos and conditioners are a great place to start, sometimes your hair needs just a little extra love and care — and when it comes to the hair oil we tracked down, a little goes a long way. We found a hair oil that’s ideal for softening dry gray hair, and it’s only $7 on Amazon.

OGX Extra Strength Renewing + Argan Oil is ideal for maintaining your hair’s natural shine. This hair serum is made with course, brittle hair in mind and it works wonders. The dynamic formula in this hair oil penetrates hair, delivering plenty of moisture. Its renewal properties also serve to soften and strengthen hair. And if you’re someone whose hair is a bit more damaged that you’d like to admit, don’t worry. This effective oil heals and smooths out hair so it looks as good as new. Simply add a few drops of the oil to your palm, rub your hands together, then apply the serum evenly to the surface of damp hair, working it all the way through to ends.

Image: OGX via Amazon

OGX Extra Strength Renewing + Argan Oil $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

If you’re still a bit skeptical, don’t worry. It’s hard to believe this little hair oil can really make such a huge difference for just $7. But if you need more convincing, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: “This oil is fantastic. Not only smells good but moisturizes and softens my constantly dry gray hair,” one shopper wrote. “I ordered the shampoo and conditioner to see how good the extended product is. So far I’m very satisfied.”

Another shopper said, “My long hair is straight and thick and has become coarser since it’s gone gray. I love how this product makes my hair soft and shiny without looking dull or greasy.” And a third satisfied shopper wrote, “My hair has always been thick and coarse and now that I am embracing my natural gray, my hair is more coarse than every. This Argan Oil is great to add some moisture and helps smooth my coarse hair.” There you have it! If you’ve been looking for a hair serum that gives your natural gray a boost, look no further. Get your own OGX Extra Strength Renewing + Argan Oil now.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: