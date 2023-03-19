Shoppers Claim This $14 Oil With Over 23,000 Reviews Is Super ‘Helpful for Fighting Scalp Psoriasis’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes ordinary products just don’t cut it when it comes to giving your scalp the tender love and care it needs. For those who struggle with scalp irritation, specifically psoriasis, finding the right product can feel like a daunting task. If you’ve found yourself searching the internet in vain, don’t worry. We tracked down a hair oil thousands of shoppers are praising for its hydrating properties and positive impact on their scalp — and it’s only $14 on Amazon.

UpNature’s Pomegranate Seed Oil will make a major impact on your scalp if you’re someone who struggles with irritation and dry skin. Thanks to the pomegranate supplement in this oil, your skin and scalp will get a healthy dose of hydration. It’s rich in vitamins that help stimulate your hair and bring out that enviable healthy glow. But with this product, it’s the hydration that’s the key to a healthy, less irritated scalp. Simply add a few drops of this hair oil to your shampoo and conditioner and you’ll see and feel the results.

Image: UpNature via Amazon

UpNature Pomegranate Seed Oil $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

At just $14, we know this hair oil might seem too good to be true. But if you have any doubts or hesitations, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: One shopper wrote this oil has been “so helpful for fighting scalp psoriasis,” saying the hair oil “smells right and is the only natural product that has helped my scalp.” Another shopper wrote this oil was “Perfect for my daily use on my skin and hair.”

A third shopper noted how the oil “Keeps my hair moisturized and doesn’t dry out like most oils.” We don’t need any further convincing. If you’ve been searching for a product that will leave your hair and scalp feeling rejuvenated and healthy, then look no further. Add UpNature’s Pomegranate Seed Oil to your shopping cart today.

