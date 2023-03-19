Paris Hilton’s Skincare Routine Isn’t Complete Without This ‘Amazing’ $4 Lotion That She’s Used for Decades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always want our skin to feel as soft, smooth, and nourished as possible. And when all else fails, sometimes there are a few celebrities who point us in the right direction with their skincare routine recommendations. Paris Hilton’s been using one particular lotion for years, and it never fails to leave her skin feeling healthy and rejuvenated. The biggest surprise about this affordable product? It’s currently on Amazon for just $4.

Back in 2020, Hilton spoke with Byrdie and disclosed a few of her must-have beauty products. Among them was Johnson’s Moisturizing Baby Lotion. “I’ve been using it ever since I was a baby. It’s the pink lotion that you can buy at the drugstore — love it,” she told the outlet. The new mom’s love of this lotion is pretty on-point. Johnson’s Baby Lotion is made with coconut oil and provides hydration and nourishment to the skin — whether it’s your skin or your baby’s! You can also rest assured that what you’re putting on your skin is good for you, too. This lotion is hypoallergenic and made with gentle and mild ingredients. Plus, it’s completely free of dyes, parabens, and phthalates. Just massage this lotion into your skin after a bath or shower and feel the difference.

Image: Johnson’s via Amazon

Johnson's Moisturizing Baby Lotion $4.28 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hilton isn’t the only person who loves this $4 product. One enthusiastic shopper said this lotion is absolutely “amazing,” and praised how effective it’s been on their skin. “I loved this lotion it makes my skin feel and smell good love the scent and is AMAZING to Moisturize your skin and face with,” they wrote in their review. “This lotion is my favorite of all Johnson’s products. The smell is heavenly. It moisturizes without being heavy and clogging. I have it stocked at home. Can’t be without it,” another shopper wrote.

“I had tried many facial moisturizers and they clogged my pores so I thought if this lotion was good for infants I would give it a try and I have been using it for many many years,” a third shopper said in their review. “I am now 86 years old and people ask me what I use to keep my skin so nice.” Between Hilton’s love of this product and these glowing reviews, we really don’t need any further convincing. Johnson’s Moisturizing Baby Lotion is perfect for adults and children — add it to your cart today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story This $6 Carpet Spot Remover With Over 79,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Lifesaver’ for Removing Pet-Made Stains ‘Instantly’