Shoppers Say This Jennifer Coolidge-Approved Brand’s $7 Concealer With Over 25,000 Reviews Is ‘Great for Mature Eyes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Among beauty products, there’s really one item that’s an absolute essential. Yes, we’re talking about concealer. Whether you use it on a day-to-day basis or save it for special occasions, a good concealer goes a long way. But what if we told you there was a concealer out there that’s not just effective, it’s also affordable. This Jennifer Coolidge-loved brand features a concealer that’s an Amazon’s Choice selection — and it’s only $7.

e.l.f.’s Hydrating Camo Concealer is perfect for giving your skin a fine finish. Available in 23 unique shades, this creamy makeup essential is long-lasting and ideal for creating a fresh, even glow. Not only will this concealer take your makeup routine to the next level, it’s also good for your skin. The formula of this concealer features hydrating properties, so you’ll look and feel your best whenever you wear it. You’ll also feel good about what you’re putting on your skin — this e.l.f. product is completely vegan and cruelty-free. Just use as much or as little as you need and blend it in to your skin with a brush or beauty sponge and you’re ready to take on the day!

Image: e.l.f. via Amazon

$7

But is this concealer really that effective? After all, it is only $7. Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: One shopper wrote this concealer is “great for mature eyes,” writing, “As long as you don’t use too much, it goes on smooth and lasts all day. It blends like a dream and keeps the under-eye area hydrated. I have 3 backup tubes!”

Another shopper wrote, “It’s lightweight and easy to apply. Covers dark circles adequately. I do love this brand.” And a third shopper said, “I cannot believe that I sold people $30-40 concealer (or bought it myself) when this exists. Great coverage, looks natural, and the color match is perfect. Stays where I put it, too.” There you have it! This concealer is a must-have for your makeup routine. Give your skin the perfect finishing touch with the e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer today.

