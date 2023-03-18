Hailey Bieber & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Swear By This ‘Youth Awakening’ Night Cream That’s Said to be 8X More Powerful Than Retinol

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pampering your skin is an absolute must for any beauty routine. Whether that’s applying a daily body oil, using a boosting night cream, or a rejuvenating retinol, your skin deserves all the love and care you can give it. Among the celebs we look to for some skincare inspiration, Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been using one product that promises to deliver smoother looking skin, and it can be yours right now.

Medik8’s Retinoate Day and Night Cream features a powerful serum to enliven your skin. With the application of this cream, available on Medik8’s official website, skin looks visibly clear, smooth, and bright. Your skin’s complexion will be left with an improved tone and will even feel softer to the touch. But that’s not all this cream, described as “youth awakening,” can do. The R-Retinoate Day and Night Cream is 8 times more powerful than retinol and works in tandem with your skin to procure a glowing complexion. All you need is a small amount of this cream and you’ll see results.

Image: Medik8

Medik8 R-Retinoate® Day & Night Cream $182 Buy now

While stars like Bieber and Huntington-Whiteley love this product, plenty of satisfied shoppers have shared their glowing reviews. “I started a new regime with all Medik8 products 2 weeks ago and this is my absolute favourite,” one shopper wrote. “It smells lovely, glides on and is instantly absorbed. I’m using it morning and evening and have noticed the an improvement in the texture of my skin. I’ll be buying this one again.”

Another shopper wrote, “really nice serum which sinks into the skin without leaving a greasy or sticky after feel and it suits my sensitive skin. I think there is a noticeable change in my skin texture — much smoother and softer.” Those glowing reviews tell us everything we need to know. If you’ve been looking for a cream that works better than a retinol, this might just be the one for you. Make an investment in yourself and your skin with the Medik8 Retinoate Day and Night Cream — your skin will thank you.