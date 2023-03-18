Helen Mirren’s Radiant Red Carpet Complexion Is Thanks to This ‘Rosy Glow’ $19 Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Helen Mirren has been stunning on every red carpet she walks for decades. The Oscar winning actress consistently puts her best (fashion) foot forward and is positively glowing any time we see her at a premiere, industry event, or major awards show. Part of her gorgeous complexion is thanks to one beauty brand’s moisturizer — and this Amazon’s Choice selection just happens to be available for $19 right now.

L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer will give your skin the hydration it needs every single day. Unlike other moisturizers, this rich, non-greasy, fragrance-free face lotion renews and revives your natural blush tone while hydrating for smooth, renewed skin with a healthy and rosy complexion. This moisturizer works with your skin in mind, bringing out its natural rosy glow. You’ll see results with every use!

This $19 product isn’t just good enough for Dame Helen Mirren. Satisfied shoppers shared their glowing reviews of the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer, and you’ll love reading what they had to say. “The product feels soft as silk going on you [SIC, your] face and presents you with a nice rosy glow,” one shopper wrote in their review. “The product is so light it feels very nice.”

“It’s very moisturizing and the pink tint adds a nice glow,” another shopper said. “Most days this is all I wear,” they continued, writing they “don’t wear foundation” thanks to this handy moisturizer. “To my surprise this moisturizer does an amazing job of adding a hint of blush to my face,” a third shopper wrote. “A nice soft glow. It’s also a good moisturizer. I’m glad I tried it.” We don’t need any further convincing. Give your skin a little boost and a lot of love with the $19 L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Moisturizer.

