Kim Kardashian Called This Retinol Night Cream One of the ‘Best Drugstore Products’ Out There & It’s on Sale for $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of the simple pleasures in life, there’s really nothing better than waking up with glowing skin. Honestly, we count it as one of the best ways to start the day. But sometimes your skin needs just a little bit of help and encouragement to get that early morning glow. Thankfully, stars like Kim Kardashian have been praising one particular night cream that promises to leave your skin feeling hydrated and revitalized — and it’s currently 36 percent off on Amazon right now.

For just $19, you can get RoC’s Retinol Correxion Night Cream and give your skin the healthy boost it needs. Back in 2021, Kardashian called this cream one of the “best drugstore skincare products” out there, and for good reason. This hydrating cream packed with glycerin works overnight when skin is believed to be most receptive. Not only will you wake up to revitalized skin, your face will feel smoother to the touch and have a more radiant appearance. Who doesn’t love that? Simply apply a small amount of the non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula to your skin before bed and wake up to glowing results.

Image: RoC via Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Night Cream $19.24 on Amazon.com Buy now

You might be wondering, can this night cream really deliver results for just $19? Well, don’t just take it from Kardashian. Read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this night cream. “This product does everything it advertises — applied to clean skin before bed, I wake up with smooth tightened skin and this works wonders on fine lines and for softening crow’s feet, etc. I let it ‘set’ before laying down for about 20 minutes or so — so I don’t rub any off on my pillowcase. I’ve been using it for years and have never had any issues with quality and appreciate the price point and the results!”

Another shopper wrote, “Can’t believe that after 2 days, I saw a big difference in my complexion. It felt soft and smooth, most wrinkles are hardly visible, pores are smaller,” they said. “What an awesome product.” We love hearing how happy shoppers are with this night cream. And it can be yours, too! Don’t hesitate on this deal — get your own RoC Retinol Correxion Night Cream for just $19 and show your skin some love.

