Jennifer Garner & Cindy Crawford Have Used This Transformative $18 Body Oil That ‘Works Better Than Lotion’ for Decades

Spring is practically here, and while the temperatures start to warm up, taking care of our skin is our top priority. As the season changes, we’re sure you want to give your skin the love and care it needs, making it feel nourished and all kinds of loved up. Thankfully, we can look to the stars (no, not those ones) for some high-quality and affordable recommendations. Jennifer Garner and Cindy Crawford are major fans of one particular beauty brand that ticks all the boxes, and their body oil is currently just $18 on Amazon.

Neutrogena’s Body Oil will quickly become an essential part of your skin care routine. This sensual moisturizer features a light sesame oil formula. Upon application, the body oil glides on easily delivering nourished skin that feels smooth and silky. Unlike other body oils, this one is super lightweight and pampers dry skin, with a rejuvenating, radiant finish. Not only does this affordable body oil feel luxurious to the touch, it absorbs into the skin quickly so your skin will feel nourished in a matter of moments.

Image: Neutrogena via Amazon

Neutrogena Body Oil $17.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

Crawford and Garner’s stamp of approval on this brand might be all you need to add Neutrogena’s Body Oil to your cart. But if you’re still just a touch skeptical, read what real shoppers had to say in their glowing reviews. If you’re really struggling with dry skin, one shopper says, “this oil will take care of it! Apply it at the end of your shower while your skin is still wet — works better than lotion to moisturize dry skin!”

Another shopper said “This works wonders for me. Better than the moisturizing lotions. Sesame oil is very good for the skin. I have read all the reviews and purchased it. It has a light scent and it feels amazing on the body,” they wrote. “I use it immediately after the shower when my skin is still damp. Would definitely recommend.” Well, there you have it! Give your skin the gift of luxury and hydration as we swing in to Spring. Your skin will thank you.

