Tula Dropped a Next-Level Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Fights Dryness & Instantly Makes Skin So ‘Smooth & Shiny’

Moisturizers are an essential part of any skincare routine. They keep your skin hydrated and refreshed, which becomes especially important in the winter. So, adding a few extra hydration helpers is worth it if they can tackle dry, dull, and itchy skin. Of course, there are so many types of moisturizers that one can choose from. But sometimes, not all of them work as well. Luckily, the celeb-fave brand Tula has a whole family of hydrators. And trust us, they take care of and pamper your skin at the same time. The 24-7 collection features products like the 24-7 Moisture cream and 24-7 Power Swipe eye balm — some of which our editors have been known to try and love.

Recently, Tula dropped a new addition to the collection, and it is definitely a next-level moisturizer. The Triple-Hydra™ Complex day & night serum is a must-have if you’re looking to fight dryness. This dermatologist-tested formula has a powerful blend of three types of hyaluronic acid that seriously give a super boost of moisture. So, it’s not joking around when it comes to nourishing your skin.

Tula Triple-Hydra™ Complex day & night serum

And thanks to its powerful blend, this lightweight serum doesn’t need to be constantly reapplied. Only use it twice a day to have moisture that lasts all day and night. Best of all, this product can do a whole lot more. The multitasker plumps, brightens, and helps to fade wrinkles. So like a reviewer said, your face will be so “smooth and shiny” after a few swipes.

Several reviewers noted that their skin looked healthier instantly despite the dry winter. “My face feels hydrated and refreshed in the morning despite this dry winter weather,” said a reviewer.

Another added, "I saw an immediate difference in my skin from the first time I used this serum! My skin looks more even-toned, pores are less visible and my skin appears plump and healthy."

So if you’re looking to revive your skin, Tula’s new product is your solution for a glowing, soft, and clean complexion. Check out the Triple-Hydra™ Complex day & night serum to take care of unwanted dry skin this season.

