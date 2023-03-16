Shoppers Are Already Obsessed With Saie’s New Serum Foundation That ‘Gives the Glowiest Finish Without Looking Shiny’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring cleaning means it’s time to switch your winter makeup routine over to lighter and fresher products just in time for the new season. If you use heavier concealers and foundations for the cooler months, it’s time to replace those with ones that leave skin dewy. If you need some ideas for new foundations, we just found the best pick for spring that just launched from Saie Beauty — shoppers are already obsessed with it, because it “gives the glowiest finish without looking shiny.”

The Glowy Super Skin Foundation is the latest addition to the Saie family. It offers a flawless, creamy finish that feels like you’re not wearing makeup. The brand says it’s comprised of “85% skincare serum and 15% weightless pigment.” It’s also packed with a proprietary Hydrobounce (skincare), sugar-derived squalane (for hydration), and Indian gooseberry extract (to brighten skin). And the added coconut oil leaves the skin smooth, without leaving a greasy finish. The foundation is extremely easy to use. You can use your hands or grab this base brush for a professional-looking application. Blend, and voila!

Plenty of shoppers are already calling the foundation a “new holy grail foundation.”

Saie’s new foundation is “perfect for those who like light foundations!” one shopper said. “I absolutely love this foundation. I don’t like to look cakey, and this is such a light, beautiful coverage that looks so natural but covers all of my blemishes. Highly, highly recommend!” they added.

Another reviewer said that it makes the “ultimate flawless base.” They also added,”after using this product for the last week, I have completely fallen in love. This foundation is so weightless and doesn’t even look like I am wearing makeup. It makes me look like I just have naturally flawless skin. It’s medium coverage but is very buildable. The formula is very hydrating but doesn’t emphasize the look of pores and texture. I don’t even like to wear foundation regularly, but this has changed my mind. If you’re debating getting this, buy it!”

“Saie can do no wrong!” a final foundation user exclaimed. “This foundation is lightweight with buildable medium coverage. It doesn’t settle, doesn’t crease, doesn’t separate, and wears beautifully for 8 plus hours! It’s glowy, but not too glowy, and even my oilier skin is happy with it. I believe this is my new favorite clean liquid foundation!” Related story Eva Longoria Swears By This Gentle Retinol Cream That Leaves Skin ‘Soft, Moisturized, and Firm’ For Just $22

Now that the secret is out, head to Saie and add the Glowy Super Skin Foundation to your cart. If it’s as good as the reviews say, we’ll be buying it by the cartloads.

