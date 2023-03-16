Lego’s New Wildflower Bouquet Is on Sale at Costco for Cheaper Than Anywhere Else

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of things we head to Costco for on a regular basis, from bulk-sized vats of Nutella, to seasonal baked goods, and even dog and cat toys. They really have something for everyone. But did you know that sometimes, they also carry Legos? Costco can be a great place to pick up Lego sets for a discount, especially those that are geared toward adults and more serious Lego aficionados. In fact, one Instagram user just spotted a Costco Lego deal so good, we just had to share it.

CostcoDeals on Instagram shared this find, and we’re impressed: Costco is selling the Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet kit for just $44.99, which is pretty much the lowest price we’ve ever seen it listed, anywhere. Costco members can take advantage of the deal in-store, because this kit isn’t available on the Costco website. But for those who have had their interest piqued and suddenly feel desperate for these Lego flowers (same), but who don’t have a Costco membership (sign up here), we also found this and other Lego plant sets on Amazon.

The LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet is availble on Amazon, and though it’s more expensive than at Costco, the price difference isn’t that bad. The 939-piece set is intended for adult builders, not kids (the pieces are very tiny). When it’s finally completed, you can even display it in a vase just as you would a real bouquet of flowers — and chances are it will generate a lot more conversaton than the real deal.

Two other sets we totally fell in love with include the Lego Icons Orchid set, and the Lego Icons Succulent set. Both are fun for hobbyists and home decor enthusiasts alike, and they make great gifts, too — isn’t Mother’s Day coming up soon?

What’s better than the gift of a plant that won’t die on you? You can check out the Lego Icons Wildflower set at Costco, or head to Amazon for even more Lego flower options.

