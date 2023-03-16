Eva Longoria Swears By This Gentle Retinol Cream That Leaves Skin ‘Soft, Moisturized, and Firm’ For Just $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria’s skincare routine isn’t complete unless it has a hyaluronic acid product. She credits the ultra-hydrating ingredient for leaving her skin glowing throughout the years. So, we totally see why the actress can’t live without it. Of course, she has a slew of products that she swears by on a daily basis. But her new favorite is definitely worth adding to your very own regimen. Lately, the actress is a huge fan of L’Oréal Paris’ Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, per Women’s Health. Just like the rest of us, she loves a powerful multitasker that’s also affordable. This face cream minimizes wrinkles, brightens, and firms mature skin. Best of all, it’s as low as $22 right now on Amazon.

This age-defying moisturizer is definitely a product that will give your skin a makeover. While the hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates and plumps, there are other heavy-hitters that make this cream such a must-have. The product is also formulated with a gentle pro-retinol and vitamin C that smooths and boosts radiance. In a nutshell, this product is like a facial in one jar.

A reviewer with sensitive skin agrees this moisturizer feels luxurious, saying “I actually look forward to my skincare routine every day, it’s like getting a facial every day. My skin is so comfortable, the scent is not too strong, and I’m looking healthier and more radiant every day.”

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

Image: L’Oréal Paris.

Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer $22.39 Buy now

As a L’Oréal Paris Brand Ambassador, we’re not surprised that Longoria has all the deets on the brand’s best products. And she’s not the only one who loves to pamper herself with the Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer. It has 26,000 five-star reviews on Amazon too, so shoppers would also agree that it actually works.

“I’ve been using this product for a couple of years now and my skin feels soft, moisturized and firm,” said a reviewer. Those wrinkles around my eyes and forehead have diminished and everyone says I look younger than my age.”

So, treat yourself to L’Oréal’s Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer that keeps your skin so nourished, healthy, and radiant. Again, it’s 20 percent off on Amazon and Ulta so don’t miss out!

