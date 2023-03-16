This $80 Handheld Vacuum From Amazon Cleans Pet Hair Better Than My $500+ Dyson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A couple of years ago, I made a decision I would quickly come to regret: I bought a white couch. Don’t get me wrong, I love it and it’s gorgeous but I also have a ridiculously furry Bernese Mountain dog named Sully who likes to spend 80% of his day on said white couch. If you don’t know anything about Berners, they shed…a lot. So much, in fact, that in addition to the couch protector I bought for it (which is available on Amazon!), I still need to vacuum Sully’s long black hairs off of the couch protector and the parts of the couch that the protector does not cover completely. Berner fur has a funny way of working its way into every crevice of your home. I usually pop the handheld attachment onto my Dyson V10 and give my couch a quick once-over, but as much as I love my Dyson for regular floor cleaning, it struggles a bit to get all of the hair off my couch. Luckily, Amazon has a handheld vacuum for a fraction of the price that works like a dream.

The Brigii High-Speed Handheld vacuum comes in at just $80 on Amazon and does a much better job extracting pet hair than my Dyson.

Image: Brigii.

This handy little vacuum is not only powerful, but it’s also lightweight and comes with a wide range of attachments to handle all of your cleaning jobs. It’s simple to use and the charge lasts me a full week. It’s also equipped with two modes: turbo mode for tackling large particles and heavy debris, and eco mode for lighter and quieter cleaning. I prefer to use it in turbo mode for pet hair removal.

If you have shedding friends in your home, save yourself some money and opt for this powerful little vacuum instead of a more expensive alternative.

