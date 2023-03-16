We Found an Aluminum-Free Deodorant That ‘Passes the Sniff Test’ & Actually Keeps You Fresh All Day Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We would like to think that we usually don’t get as sweaty in the winter. But sometimes the extra layers can cause us to sweat just as much as we do in the summer. That’s why, our body needs an aluminum-free deodorant to always keep us smelling fresh in any season. But why should you use a deodorant that doesn’t contains aluminum? Aluminum has been found to increase the risk of breast cancer. And it happens because deodorants are applied to the underarms, which are near the breast. So, natural deodorants are your best bet when it comes to a safe, clean, and effective product. Luckily, we’ve found one that actually works.

Curie’s Deodorant is a game-changer for those who tend to sweat a lot. It’s moisturizing, non-irritating, and doesn’t leave a residue like others. But what makes it so great is that it’s super helpful for those who are constantly active too.

The brand was founded by Sarah Monet, who struggled to find clean alternatives to the typical chemical-filled deodorants that actually do what it’s supposed to do. She took $12K in savings and began working with chemists to find that perfect formula. If you’re a fan of Shark Tank, you may even recognize her or the brand as Monet was featured on Season 13 of the show and made a deal with Barabara Corcoran and Mark Cuban.

Nowadays, Curie is loved by shoppers looking for a natural deodorant that checked off all the boxes. According to a reviewer who’s a full-time nanny, this clean formula “passes the sniff test” even after they’ve sweated all day. So if you’re in need of a refresher, we guarantee this product will come to rescue your sweaty armpits. It comes in so many floral and fresh scents that totally reduce body odor. From coconut nectar and white tea to grapefruit cassis, this $14 product has so many options to make you smell and feel good.

So many others claim that this deodorant from Curie is one of the best natural deodorants that they've tried so far.

“I have been trying LITERALLY every single deodorant that I could find. Some will work for a little while, and then, bam,” said a reviewer. “I end up needing to reapply multiple times, and just feel gross. […] But Curie’s deodorant is amazing. It smells great, and actually keeps me smelling good throughout the day, without breakthrough smells.”

It’s no surprise that this deodorant is so popular when it comes to controlling odor. It even secured a deal on Shark Tank, so we guarantee this product will be a winner. So, start smelling your best with this natural deodorant from Curie.

