Joanna Gaines’ New Hearth & Hand Patio Collection Just Dropped & It Includes the Cutest Wicker Ottoman for Kids

Spring has sprung! If the new season has you inspired to clean and revamp your home for warmer weather, start with your patio. The best way to create an oasis outdoors is with new patio furniture that elevates even the tiniest of spaces. If your outdoor area needs some TLC before the weather breaks for good, we’re here to help! So get ready to break up with your dated lawn chairs because Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand line has new furniture and decor that you’ll want to fill your cart with.

Hearth and Hand just launched some of the prettiest patio furniture we’ve seen to date. It features distressed wooden chairs, plant stands, and kids’ ottomans. If your space needs a makeover just in time for spring, it’s time to get shopping! This season is all about natural finishes and soft cream tones, which Gaines’ latest launch nails in nearly every piece in the spring collection. You can also shop for outdoor coffee tables, lounge seats, and more, with prices starting under $50. Scroll ahead to see our favorite finds.

How adorable is this kid-sized ottoman? The mini wicker seat has a gorgeous finish and is the perfect addition to your patio this spring. The square design is structured with a steel-frame construction covered with a woven wicker cover. The ottoman also has a lower height, so even the tiniest of outdoor enthusiasts can get on the seat easily.

Kids’ Wicker Weave Outdoor Ottoman $89.99 Buy now

This foldable seat adds a refresh to any outdoor space. It has a crisp, cream design that pairs well with wicker furniture. It has a low design that makes it easy to relax while gardening or attending to your plants.

One shopper said, “I wanted some extra seating that could be moved, or not, when guests come over, and I was immediately smitten by these camp stools. They are great quality, and I just love the way they look in my space.”

Foldable Canvas Seat $49.99 Buy now

Outdoor rug? Check. Patio chair? Check. But what about adding a coffee table just for your outdoor space? If you haven't taken one home yet, let us put this slat wood round coffee table on your radar. It has a slatted tabletop and is supported by four legs. The table creates a cozy space for morning coffee or days spent outside with an afternoon snack.

Outdoor Round Coffee Table $149.99 Buy now

The last thing you want when purchasing outdoor chairs is to only be able to use them for one season because they get worn down from the elements. That’s why it’s key to select options that are crafted with quality materials. If you’re looking for chairs that you can keep on your patio for seasons to come, you have to add this two-piece set to your cart. The chairs are crafted with a water-resistant wooden frame and also come with padded seats and back cushions.

Wood Outdoor Club Chair Set $499.99 Buy now

This chair was made for relaxing. Now that the temperatures are warming up, you can set up this foldable chair outside for some fresh air. It has an adjustable chair back that you can fix how you like. The best feature? The lounger chair folds down for easy storage. And you can grab the matching stool to complete the set.

Outdoor Lounger Chair $89.99 Buy now

If you want to spoil yourself this spring and make the ultimate patio oasis, bring this stunning plant stand home. The Hearth & Hand stand has the best space for potting and planting. It features three shelves, two drawers, and hooks for hanging tools.