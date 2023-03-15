Joanna Gaines’ Machine-Washable Rugs Are on Sale for Over 50% Off at Wayfair Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all can relate to the struggle of keeping our homes clean and tidy. With kids running around and pets tracking in dirt and mud, it can be a real challenge to maintain a clean and stylish living space. And there’s also the dreaded spills from food or drinks, icky pet accidents, and general dirt and dust from daily use. As a mom of five (six, if you count kid-at-heart husband Chip!), with a menagerie of animals at her home in Waco, Texas, Joanna Gaines probably understands this struggle better than most. We bet that’s why she designed a line of Magnolia Home machine washable rugs — and they are an amazing 50% off on Wayfair right now!

With traditional rugs, stains and messes can be difficult to remove and may even ruin the rug entirely. However, with washable rugs, you can easily and quickly remove any stains or messes by just throwing them in the washing machine. The washable rugs from Magnolia Home come in a variety of styles and designs, so you can find one that fits your home’s decor and personality. Plus, they’re just as comfortable and soft as traditional rugs, so you won’t have to sacrifice comfort for convenience.

We rounded up three of our favorite Magnolia Home styles below, so check them out and consider investing in washable rugs. Then get ready to say goodbye to worrying about stains, spills, or dirt! There’s an amazing peace of mind that comes from knowing you can simply throw your rug in the washing machine and have them looking as good as new in no time.

Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines X Loloi Sinclair Machine Washable Area Rug, Natural / Sage

The Sinclair collection for Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi is a machine-washable area rug that’s power-loomed from recycled plastic into soft, durable polyester with a thicker pile than most washable rugs. The design features antique motifs with intricate details and slight distressing, creating a sophisticated, storied feel.

Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines X Loloi Banks Machine Washable Area Rug, Spice / Blue

Power-loomed of 100% polyester, area rugs in the Banks collection can be machine-washed and either hung or laid out to dry. With a vintage-inspired design in sumptuous and saturated colors, Banks is a low-pile rug with a vintage-inspired design in sumptuous and saturated colors.

Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines X Loloi Sinclair Machine Washable Area Rug, Clay / Tobacco

The machine-washable Sinclair collection is ideal in high-traffic areas, like hallways and entryways, where a runner provides perfect protection for floors. Any rug size 5′ x 7'6″ or smaller, including all runners, can fit into a home washing machine that's 3.4 cubic feet or bigger.