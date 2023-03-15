This $13 Glowing Dog Collar From Amazon Is a Must-Have for Anyone Who Walks Their Pet at Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hey there, dog parents: Do you ever find yourself struggling to keep your furry friend safe during your evening walks? Walking your dog at night can be a real challenge, especially if you live in a busy city or a poorly lit area. Not only can it be difficult to keep your eyes on your pup in the dark, but it can also be dangerous if they’re not easily visible to passing cars and cyclists. But fear not, because there’s a simple solution to this problem: an LED glowing dog collar!

The BSEEN LED Dog Collar lets your pet dog easily be seen in low light conditions. The LED light is visible at approximately 1640 ft. (500 meters) when fully charged and has three light settings — steady glow, slow flash, and quick flash — to draw extra attention, if needed. Available in green, orange, pink, red, and blue, the 70 cm. tubing can be cut to the desired length to fit any dog. The lithium-ion battery is easily recharged with a USB cable.

BSEEN LED Dog Collar

Courtesy of BSEEN.

BSEEN LED Dog Collar $13.98 Buy now

These nifty little collars can make all the difference when it comes to keeping your pooch safe and visible during your night-time walks. Not only do they look super cool (your human kid may want to wear it to a party!), but they can also help to prevent accidents and ensure that you and your furry friend can enjoy your evening strolls without any worries.

“This item has worked well for us as we usually end up walking early in the morning and at night and we don’t see much daylight on either of those walks during the autumn and winter months,” commented Amazon shopper Brett in their five-star review of this glowing dog collar.

Courtesy of BSEEN.

The LED light is also great for backyard potty breaks after the sun goes down.

“I have three wild and crazy Greyhounds that always want out during the night,” explained Clark in his five-star Amazon review. “We have poor lighting in the back yard, and it’s hard to see where they are, and what they are up to. These collars are great, and with differing colors, we know exactly which dog is where.”

We don’t know how long this collar will be on sale so we suggest getting one of these for your pup ASAP.