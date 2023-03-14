Target Is Selling the Cutest Pre-Filled Easter Baskets for Cats & Dogs for Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Easter holiday is just a few weeks away! If you already put out spring decor and holiday-themed treats and trinkets, now it’s time to start thinking about Easter baskets, yes, even for your pet. Another holiday is a chance to surprise your fur baby with new toys and treats that make them feel extra loved. If you haven’t picked up some goodies for them, don’t stress because Boots & Barkley has the cutest pre-filled Easter baskets at Target — and they’re only $10 for a basket filled with fun.

It’s natural to want to spoil our pets on holidays, after all, they are a part of the family. You don’t want to wait to secure Easter treats since most are already selling fast. That’s why Target’s pet Easter baskets come at the best time — they come packed with the cutest toys that your four-legged friends will love for just $10. The best part? You don’t have to buy an additional basket because it already includes one! Ahead, see our favorite baskets that are still available at Target now.

Boots & Barkley Easter Basket Dog Toy Set

Boots & Barkley

This Easter basket is such a treat for your furry friend. It comes with three toys: Two plush toys and one rope for hours of fun. One shopper called it the “perfect puppy easter basket!!” They also added, so excited this is back again this year!! My puppy loved this set last year, and I couldn’t resist buying it in the new colorway. It’s such a great deal and super cute!! My puppy loves it!!”

Dog Toy Set $10.00 Buy now

Boots & Barkley Easter Basket Puppy Toy Set

Boots & Barkley

If you’re still looking for an Easter basket for your dog, don’t miss out on this pink one that includes five toys for your puppy. The basket comes with two balls for chasing, a plush bunny, a plush bone, and a rope. And the basket still has room in case you want to add more treats.

Puppy Toy Set $10.00 Buy now

Boots & Barkley Easter Basket Cat Toy Set

Boots & Barkley

Calling all cat owners — you can also stock up on a pre-filled basket. This $10 pick is still at Target and gives your pet five new toys that they will adore. The pack comes with four plush toys, including a fish, and a furry wand for an exciting chase.