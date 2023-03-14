Rachael Ray’s Bestselling Cookware Set With Over 21,000 5-Star Reviews Is Marked Down Over 30% On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your 30-minute meals need a bit of a facelift, then it may be time to invest in new quality cookware. The tools you use can turn your cooking around in a big way, after all. And right now, you can pick up a set of 12 nonstick pots and pans from Rachael Ray’s brand for over 30 percent off the original price on Amazon.

The Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware set is marked down right now to just $114. This 12-piece set comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a stock pot, matching lids, a slotted spoon, and a slotted spatula. Each piece of cookware features PFOA-free nonstick coating and is built with durable aluminum and sturdy hard enamel porcelain, meaning it’s built to last.

Though all the colors of the Cucina cookware line are discounted on Amazon right now, you can save the most on the Cranberry Red colorway.

Image: Rachael Ray

“I absolutely love my pot set,” one of the over 21,400 five-star reviewers wrote. “My food cooks so well with these pots. Very easy to clean. The color and the quality of these pots are top-tier you will not be disappointed with your purchase.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Love the color and how lightweight these are. I’m normally a cast iron user and this is my first time having some of these kinds of pots and pans so it’s a breath of fresh air. I’d buy again for sure, great price for a whole set and it’s so pretty.”

Kick your cooking up a notch with Rachael Ray’s Cucina cookware set while it’s on sale. Save nearly $60 and watch your 30-minute meals go from good to great!

