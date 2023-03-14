Nordstrom Has These Luxe Chocolate Egg Assortments That Make The Sweetest Gifts for Easter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chocolates are one of the sweetest parts of Easter. Almost everyone delights in the delicious truffles, chocolate bunnies, and pastel M&Ms no matter the age. But if you truly want to satisfy your sweet tooth, then try Neuhaus’ luxe chocolates eggs this holiday. Nordstrom has a variety of these chocolate egg assortments that make the perfect basket stuffers. Indulge in rich flavors like milk chocolate, sea salt, cookies and cream, salted caramel, and dark chocolate praline, to name a few. We guarantee everyone in the family will go crazy over these gourmet treats. Something to keep in mind is that a few of these options contain nuts so pay close attention to each chocolate included if you have an allergy.

Plus, chocolate is always a foolproof gift to give on any holiday. These Belgian chocolate eggs come in various amounts that start at just $23. If you ask us, this sweet delight is much less expensive than some toys or home trinkets. Not to mention, they’re beautifully packaged in pastel bunny and egg-shaped boxes. Truthfully, you can never have too many chocolates. So, treat yourself or someone special to Neuhaus’ Chocolate Egg Assortments at Nordstrom.

NEUHAUS Petite Bunny 9-Piece Chocolate Egg Assortment

Image: Neuhaus.

Put a hop into your step this Easter with these delightfully delicious chocolates. This Neuhaus bunny-shaped box comes with nine pieces that you can enjoy in one sitting.

Petite Bunny 9-Piece Chocolate Egg Assortment $22.90 Buy now

Easter 11-Piece Chocolate Egg Assortment

Image: Neuhaus.

Savor every last flavor with this 11-piece chocolate assortment. Each egg contains a different type of chocolate, from white gianduja puffed rice to milk almond praline.

Easter 11-Piece Chocolate Egg Assortment $22.90 Buy now

Easter Egg 18-Piece Chocolate Assortment

Image: Neuhaus.

Not only do you get to eat 18 pieces of chocolates, but this assortment is also the cutest for new Easter decor at home. Related story Adirondack Chairs, Fire Pits, & More Patio Finds Are Up To 20% Off At Target

Easter Egg 18-Piece Chocolate Assortment $33.90 Buy now

30-Piece Large Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Image: Neuhaus.

For those willing to splurge on desserts, this large gift box comes with 30 luxurious chocolates that are definitely worth it. It features chocolate eggs and sculptural pralines that everyone will want to steal a bite of once they see it.

30-Piece Large Assorted Chocolate Gift Box $74.90 Buy now

Looking for an extra delight this Easter that’s not entirely chocolate? Check out Sugarfina’s Easter-themed candies below to add to your cart too.

Sugarfina Easter 4-Piece Candy Bento Box

Image: Sugarfina.

Sugarfina’s Easter 4-Piece Candy Bento Box is ideal for the one who has everything in their Easter Basket. It has a springtime treat for every candy preference. It offers sweet and sour gummies, lemon shortbread cookies, and miniature chocolates for only $30.

Easter 4-Piece Candy Bento Box $40 Buy now

