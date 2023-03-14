Costco Is Having a Truly Unbelievable Deal on Internet-Famous Lovesacs for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to curl up in the comfiest spot ever. Costco is hosting a huge sale on the internet’s favorite beanbag chair right now, and from now until April 9, you can save almost $1,000 if you purchase a Lovesac using your Costco membership.

The Lovesac and Squattoman Bundle is currently on sale at Costco right now for just $450. For those who have been following Lovesac’s savings events, you know that this is huge news. The smallest size Lovesac (called the City Sac) normally retails for $875, with the larger sacs going for $1,300 to $1,600 when not on sale.

Through Costco, you can pick up either a small, medium, or large LoveSac, and each will come with a faux fur-covered Squattoman (which normally retails for $275), that adds even more comfort to the already-perfect lounge chair.

Unlike the beanbags of yore, Lovesacs are filled with premium shredded Durafoam that cradles you as a giant cloud would. Lovesacs also come upholstered in super-soft faux fur that comes in various natural-toned colors.

“I have never had a more comfortable piece of furniture,” one Lovesac reviewer wrote on the company’s website. “I would never think that having a SuperSac, something that looks like a typical beanbag chair, would be so comfortable while sitting in so many positions, and so easy to fall asleep in while just hanging out and watching TV. I roll it around and adjust it about once a week [and] I wash the cover about once a month, and it’s still sturdy as the day I bought it 2 years ago.”

This Costco sale is only ongoing for less than a month and while supplies last, so if you want to take advantage of this super rare 50-percent off savings event, grab a Costco membership and seal the deal. After your first Lovesac snooze, you'll be so glad you picked one up when you did.

