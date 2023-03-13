Shoppers Say This New Eye Cream Visibly Reduced Their Crows Feet After 3 Uses, It’s ‘Magic in a Tube’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Take a look at your skincare routine. Does it include everything your skin needs? You may have a cleanser, toner, moisture, SPF, and plenty of serums in your lineup. But what about eye cream? If you’re not currently using a cream for your under-eye area, we’re here to let you know you should be. Not only does an eye cream depuff swollen skin and smooth dark circles, but it can also treat signs of aging. If you’re shopping for a new eye cream, consider this formula from Medik 8 — shoppers say it’s “magic in a tube.”

The Medik 8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Cream promises to provide potent results like restoring the appearance of youthful eyes, improving signs of aging, diminishing the appearance of crow’s feet, and brightening dark circles. And plenty of shoppers confirm that the cream actually delivers, thanks to the ingredients in the formula. It’s packed with vitamin A (retinol), which is a star ingredient for treating a laundry list of skin concerns. New to using retinol? The eye cream is offered in three strengths: Strength 3 (for new users), Strength 6 (for regular vitamin A users), and Strength 10 (for advanced vitamin A users).

Plus, when the brand has fans like Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Hailey Bieber (who’s known for loving their youth awakening cream), you just know the product is going to be good.

Read on to see what shoppers have said about the brand’s new eye cream.

Medik 8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Cream

Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Cream $53 Buy now

One shopper called the eye cream “magic in a tube.” They added, “where has this product been all my life? I have been using this product for the past two weeks as instructed, and the changes are incredible! My under-eye bags and dark circles are visibly reduced, and all in all, I look much more refreshed. This product is definitely going to be a new staple in my skincare routine.”

“I’ve been using this crystal retinol ceramide eye cream, and it’s made a huge difference to my eyes as I am 41 years old and have fine lines and wrinkles, and it’s made my eyes more smooth and supple. I love it,” another wrote. Related story Customers Noticed Results 'Within a Week' of Using This $11 Brightening Cream for Battling Their Melasma & Rosacea

IMAGE: Medik8 Medik8

A final reviewer said, “I have used a lot of eye creams, and none have been as instantly effective as this one. I noticed a difference the next morning after the first use. My eyes looked fresher, and my fine lines didn’t seem noticeable at all. Scent-wise, It doesn’t really smell of anything.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: