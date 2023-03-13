This $33 Pendleton Blanket Lookalike Is Perfect for Fans of Yellowstone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture this: the sun sets over the rugged landscape of Yellowstone as you lounge on a luxurious leather sofa, sipping a glass of red wine and taking in the warmth of the crackling fireplace. In the distance, a herd of wild horses gallops across the horizon, their majestic beauty leaving you breathless. It’s fantasies like these that make us long for the extravagant ranch life of the Dutton TV family — well, at least the gorgeous scenery and decor. (We’ll pass on all the backstabbing and murdering.) Luckily for us armchair ranchers, we can accessorize our homes with their rustic glamour without needing their bank account thanks to this Yellowstone-themed blanket that’s a Pendleton lookalike without the three-digit price tag.

Add a piece of the Dutton Ranch to any room with a Yellowstone “Montana Tribal” Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket by The Northwest. This decorative fringed throw is the perfect soft and cozy blanket to cuddle under on those chilly evenings after a tough day wrangling cattle — or whatever it is you do! made of 100% acrylic and double-stitched for durability, the blanket is just the thing to wrap up in as you wait for Rip to come back from the bunkhouse. (In this fantasy, we’re Beth. Don’t judge.)

Yellowstone "Montana Tribal" Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket

Courtesy of Northwest.

Yellowstone Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket

As one Amazon shopper raved, “The soon-to-be-mother-in-law LOVED it! It goes great with her ranch decor at home, as well as her love of the show.”

As we watch Yellowstone, we can’t help but imagine ourselves living in the lap of luxury, surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Montana. There’s something so enchanting about the rich, earthy tones of the ranch’s furniture, the warmth of the wooden accents, and the softness of the plush rugs. It’s as if the Duttons have captured the essence of the rugged, wild west and brought it into their home.

Need more of the Duttons’ opulent ranch style decor to envelop yourself in this dreamy adventure? Just add a matching Yellowstone-themed pillow and these witty coasters. “Got a problem, send Rip” — yes, indeed!

Yellowstone Northwest Jacquard Woven Pillow

Courtesy of Northwest.

Yellowstone Northwest Jacquard Woven Pillow

Homythe Yellowstone Coasters

Courtesy of Homythe.

Homythe Yellowstone Coasters

Now, let your heart roam free like a wild mustang! In other words: Be Beth.