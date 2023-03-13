Bethenny Frankel Swears This Cheaper Alternative to Drunk Elephant’s Sold Out Bronzing Drops Is ‘The Best One Out There – No Discussion’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel isn’t afraid to let you know her opinions, especially when it comes to beauty products. So when the reality TV star names the best bronzer, our attention and shopping carts are at the ready. Frankel reveals on Instagram that Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint is the “best one out there.” She even claims that this bronzer from Dr. Hauschka is, without a doubt, better than the internet-famous Drunk Elephant Sunshine Drops. And with it sold out everywhere, why not try new bronzing drops that make your skin look just as good? Plus, this Frankel-approved product is an a cheaper alternative as well for just a few dollars less.

If you ask us, we totally see why she says the Translucent Bronzing Tint is a winner. This $29 bronzer leaves you a sun-kissed glow while also hydrating your skin. Not only is it nourishing for your skin, but this product also helps to conceal blemishes. All you have to do is add more of it for a deeper color. It’s a skin tint and moisturizer in one, making it essential for your dull skin this winter.

Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint

But if you’re wondering if it’s really as good as Frankel says, then here’s what reviewers are saying about these bronzing drops. They rave that it leaves a “natural looking tan”, blends well, and feels so lightweight.

Another reviewer added it added the perfect hint of bronze without any irritation to her sensitive skin. She added. “I tried this product and was pleasantly surprised! I can mix it into anything, gives great color, no breakouts, and no pigmentation!”

Right now, you can get it for 15 percent off on Skinstore (or on Amazon for its original price), marking it down to $26. Simply, use the promo code SS15 to let your complexion look instantly radiant. So if you’re interested to try, don’t miss out on scoring the Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint at a discount today!

