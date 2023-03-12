This ‘Legendary’ Oil That Eva Mendes & Jennifer Aniston Swear By Has Shoppers Saying Goodbye to ‘Dry Hands & Crappy Cuticles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to giving our skin the love and care it needs, you really can’t go wrong with a quality oil that works in tandem with your skin’s natural glow and radiance. It sounds like a lot of boxes to check, but luckily, we found the must-have product that’ll revive our skin, nails, and confidence!

Stars like Jennifer Aniston and Eva Mendes are all about Nuxe Paris‘ high-quality products. And right now, you can get one of their multi-purpose dry oils for just $15.

The Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Oil is an absolute game-changer when it comes to nourishing your skin. Perfect for all-year-round use, this oil will help your skin feel soft and smooth, and give it the extra boost it needs for lasting radiance. Now, 98 percent of the ingredients found in this oil are naturally sourced. And the scent evokes notes of orange blossom, magnolia, and vanilla. So simply take a few drops and rub them in the palms of your hand — take in that gorgeous scent too!

Per the brand, apply it in circular motions to your skin as needed, and you’ll see results before you know it. You won’t only love how this dynamic formula makes your skin look and feel, but you’ll appreciate the natural, vegan ingredients used to make this oil.

It's pretty safe to say this dry oil has a dedicated following. And if you're still a bit hesitant to even purchase the $15 bottle of this miracle oil, just read what satisfied shoppers are saying! "I have extremely dry skin and eczema. Huile Prodigieuse has been the only product I've been able to use that does not adversely affect my eczema," one shopper wrote in their review. "It does a superior job of providing me day-long skin hydration for my arms, hands, legs, and feet. This has been a real game changer for me."

Another shopper noticed just how effective the oil was on their nails. “I always look forward to using this on my skin after showering. The scent is heavenly and I notice a difference in the way my skin and cuticles look and feel. Using my Huile Prodigieuse has become a multi-sensory ritual.” We don’t only love what a positive impact this oil is having on shoppers’ skin, we love how it’s making them feel. Trust us, you won’t want to pass this little “legendary” oil by — get yours today!

