Shoppers Say This $9 Mascara Is the ‘Best Mascara’ They’ve Had in ‘Years’ for Making Blonde & Mature Lashes Pop

Calling all blonde and redheaded baddies who can never seem to find the right mascara for their light lashes! We understand the struggle, and we’re here to help (especially if you have sensitive eyes and more mature lashes!)

For a limited time, you can snag this mascara that was made for light lashes, for only $9!

L’Oreal

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara $9.97, originally $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara is a volumizing and hydrating mascara perfect for blonde and mature lashes alike. Infused with a conditioning serum and jojoba oil, this mascara is perfect for magnifying your lashes for all to marvel at! Not only is it amazing for blonde and mature lashes, but it’s also a must for anyone with sensitive eyes!

Per the brand, you should place the mascara wand brush at the base of the lashes and gently sweep upwards for the full false lash effect.

Also, not only do shoppers adore the brand, but so do A-listers like Beyonce, Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Rowland, Viola Davis, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. But back to the shoppers: they can’t get enough of this mascara!

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s growing steadily in popularity. One shopper said it’s “probably the best mascara I have had in years,” adding, “As a natural blonde (gone grey) I was delighted to find a true brown. The mascara is clean and not clumpy and a delight to use. I ordered more. It is easily removed and looks good all day, even in the heat.”

Another shopper added that “this is awesome for the more mature women,” saying, “This is the most lash loving mascara I have ever used. It comes in Brown double points for that. I have worn mascara gosh 50ys now. I still have nice lashes thank goodness!”

