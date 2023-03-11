Shoppers Say This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand’s $13 Retinol-Infused Foundation ‘Balances’ Mature Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When on the hunt for the right foundation, a lot of factors come into play — especially when you have mature skin. You need a foundation that doesn’t settle into fine lines, but doesn’t feel like you’re under a mask of makeup. You want that dewy glow, but not so much so that you look like a disco ball. You get it, it’s a lot. But we may have found the holy grail for mature skin from a celebrity-loved brand!

Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Emma Roberts, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Hudson all have sung Neutrogena’s praises, and they’re not the only ones! This foundation is perfect for mature skin, and it’s under $15 right now.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer $13.49, originally $20.54 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer is a retinol-infused moisturizer and foundation that shoppers adore for reducing the appearance of fine lines in seconds. Both blendable and packed with vitamins, this all-in-one tinted moisturizer is a must for a healthy glow. Not only does it reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, along with being used as a sunscreen, but because of the ingredients inside, it helps even out your skin texture when you apply it.

Per the brand, you can apply this foundation with your fingers, a brush, or a sponge evenly over your face and neck. Now, if you want to use it primarily as a sunscreen, the brand recommends applying it 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying every two hours.

With nearly 15,000 reviews and a die-hard fan base, it’s no wonder this foundation has become a staple in so many’s beauty routines. One shopper remarked that it’s “great for mature skin,” saying, “It applies/blends easily with a damp beauty blender. It’s quick to put on and lasts all day. I’m 58 and this isn’t drying to my skin at all. It leaves a very slight, dewy finish which I like.”

Another shopper said it gives a “fast, flawless finish for your forties,” adding, “At age 49 this foundation is made for our skin. A little matte and a little dewy. Somehow they made it correctly balanced for the more mature skin.”

