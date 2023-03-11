This $18 Color-Enhancing Lotion With Over 14,000 Reviews Is Said to Be a ‘Tattoo Lover Must-Have’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when having tattoos was such a scandalous thing, and now everyone and their mother has at least one somewhere? Time really have changed with that, however, time still tries to mess up our tattoos. If you have quite a few tattoos, then you know what we’re talking about.

Over time, tattoos not only fade, but the colors become more and more muted. The lines get fuzzy, and before you know it, it’s looking a little dull. That’s just how it is, but thanks to this $18 cream, shoppers are seeing their tattoos back to their former, vibrant glory!

Mad Rabbit.

Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm & Aftercare Cream $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm & Aftercare Cream is a bestselling cream that those with tattoos swear by for enhancing their old tattoo’s colors and hydrating rough skin. Both nourishing and brightening, this powerful cream uses organic ingredients like antioxidant-rich butter and various oils to make your tattoos (and the skin around them) look their very best — even if you have sensitive skin!

Don’t let time steal away your tattoo’s beauty, because this cream can truly help restore even the oldest tattoos to their once vibrant self. With over 14,000 Reviews at 4.4 stars, it’s safe to say this has become a staple in so many people’s self-care routines. One (of many) shoppers called it a “tattoo lover must-have,” saying, “Mad Rabbit Balm comes in clutch with my color Tattoo and isn’t as messy as some brands. Already on my 3 pot of the balm that it does make the tattoo more vibrant.”

Another shopper added it’s “amazing” for their older tattoos, saying it “brightens the color and revives my tattoos so good. Will definitely use on a daily for them.”

