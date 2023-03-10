Jamie Lee Curtis’ $10 Skincare Routine Will Make You Rethink Spending $60 on a Single Moisturizer Ever Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jamie Lee Curtis doesn’t waste money when it comes to her skincare routine. Believe it or not, celebrities love beauty products that don’t break the bank too. And for Curtis, she only needs two products to take care of her skin. The 64-year-old actress relies on Nivea’s Essentially Enriched Body Lotion and Sea Breeze Facial Cleanser to keep her glowing, per Today. Yes, her routine is really that simple, and we’re all here for it. But our favorite part? Her skincare duo only costs $10, making them winners in our book.

Of course, it’s important to have a routine that relates to your own skin concerns. But if you prefer to keep it minimal, then we suggest adding these Curtis-loved products to your collection. Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion is your new solution for extremely dry skin. Curtis mentioned that she uses this $7 formula all over her face and body, and for good reason. It’s infused with a deeply nourishing serum and Almond Oil that keeps your body super moisturized for 48 hours.

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

So many reviewers love this moisturizer compared to ones from expensive brands. “This product costs less than $6 for a very large bottle,” said a reviewer. “Great scent, thick, creamy, very moist and lasts. It is as good as expensive moisturizers.”

While, the Sea Breeze is an astringent that cleanses and tackles pores for $3. Curtis said that she’s been using this product her whole life, and we totally see why. It acts as a facial cleanser to eliminate trapped oil, dirt, and makeup. It even deeply cleanses down to the pores. Keep in mind, though, that the Sea Breeze is made to work alongside your favorite cleanser for the best results.

Sea Breeze Facial Cleanser Astringent

One reviewer even said this one product saved her skin. “I was sick of the embarrassing breakouts. This is a miracle in a bottle! It removes dirt and oil without drying my skin, this is the clearest my skin has ever been.”

Curtis proves that one doesn’t always need a ton of skincare to have great skin. So, give yourself a healthy, fresh complexion for only $10 with just two skincare essentials.

