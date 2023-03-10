Birkenstock Dropped New Waterproof Versions of Its Most Popular Shoes You’ll Live in All Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Warmer weather is almost here, which means it’s sandal season. If you need to up your shoe game this summer, why not get a head start? QVC just launched the best waterproof versions of your favorite pairs of Birkenstocks, and most are under $50! With prices so affordable, you won’t be able to resist adding a few pairs to your cart ASAP.

Birkenstock is known for its classic leather sandal design, which is comfortable and supportive. The traditional two-strap silhouette is shopper-loved and remains a best-seller across multiple retailers. Now you can pick up a beloved pair of Arizona slides in waterproof form, thanks to QVC’s latest launch. There are plenty of pairs to browse through that look sleek with any outfit, whether you’re heading shopping or to the pool. Ahead, see our favorite styles.

Birkenstock Gizeh EVA Thong Sandal

If you already own a few pairs of traditional Birkenstocks, give these thong sandals a try this season. They have a comfy insole that supports feet. The shoes add a slim and sleek finish to any spring or summer outfit. Did we mention they’re under $50?

Birkenstock Arizona Two-Strap Slide Sandal

This classic pair of Birkenstocks is under $50 at QVC. They have the brand’s signature two-strap design that makes moving around in the shoes easy. They also have waterproof materials, making them perfect for the beach, pool, or spring rain storms.

Birkenstock Honolulu EVA Thong Sandal

Casual everyday sandals don't have to look, well, casual. This pair proves our point. They have the prettiest design and color that pairs perfectly with any outfit. And the Birkenstocks are so comfortable, you will want to slide them on every day.

