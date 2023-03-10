Michelle Yeoh’s Secret to Great Skin Is This Plumping Treatment That Shoppers Call a ‘True Miracle Worker’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no question that Michelle Yeoh is one of the main stars this award season. The seasoned actress’ undeniable charm has her fans eagerly awaiting her appearance at the Oscars this Sunday. And if you want to know the secret to her star presence, then start with her skincare routine first. Every time she’s on camera, we can’t help but notice how beautiful her skin looks all the time. Luckily, we know one of her secrets for a stunning glow: Tatcha’s The Essence. Yeoh swears by this skincare-boosting treatment that completely revives your skin, per Women’s Health. It resurfaces, hydrates, softens, and plumps skin at any age. And if it makes our entire complexion look red carpet ready too, then we’re ready to add it to our regimen ASAP.

Tatcha’s The Essence transforms your skin to look its best. It tackles dryness, dullness, and uneven texture, making it essential for the winter. One reviewer even called it a “true miracle worker.” And it’s all thanks to its powerful formula made from superfoods like rice, algae, and green tea. That’s right, this formula is that simple yet effective. As mentioned before, this Michelle Yeoh-loved serum will leave your skin feeling silky soft, deeply moisturized, and improves your skin’s elasticity.

Tatcha The Essence

Image: Tatcha Courtesy of Tatcha.

“With the Essence, I finally found something that works, and actually, works wonders. It hydrates and softens my skin so nicely, said a reviewer. “My skin feels so much smoother, too. It seems balancing my skin as well. I’ve been putting regular moisturizer and makeup on top. No acne either. I’m very pleased.”

Whereas another added, “I will never forget to reorder the Essence again..it plumps my skin and keeps it soft..not greasy or oily. It absorbs beautifully and does not just sit on my skin!”

This celeb-loved product definitely a splurge at $110, to say the least. However, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Jennifer Aniston are just a few celebrities who love this brand. So, this Tatcha serum has to be worth it with a clientele like that right?

So, try out Tatcha’s The Essence now for a radiant glow. It has award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh’s stamp of approval, so it’s bound to be a winner.

