Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Uses This ‘Powerful’ $18 Product to Maintain Her Gorgeous Voluminous Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to dry shampoo to give your hair the refresh it needs. Dry shampoo has become a beauty routine staple for many, especially those wanting a quick-fix solution to an oily scalp. It instantly cleanses hair, even if you haven’t actually washed it in a few days. Dry shampoo also comes to the rescue if your hair is feeling a bit flat. If you ask us, it’s one of the best hair care products you can have on hand during days when you’re feeling extra lazy. Nowadays, there are so many dry shampoo options to choose from, but finding the right one can be difficult. But if you’re in the market for a powerful formula, then you may want to try Vegamour’s GRO Dry Shampoo, which has a celebrity’s stamp of approval. Let’s just say, this particular celeb is known for her gorgeous, bouncy hair.

Chrishell Stause, one of the stars of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, revealed to The Cut that she swears by Vegamour’s dry shampoo. Whenever she leaves her hair unwashed for a few days, this product “blasts the oils away” and smells great afterward. Not only that, hundreds of reviewers agree with the actress and real estate agent saying, it is the best shampoo they’ve ever tried.

“In love with this dry shampoo,” one shopper wrote. “It extends my no-wash period by two to three days. It absorbs oils and smells good. I can’t believe how effective it is.”

The GRO Dry Shampoo is a level up from other traditional formulas as it keeps in line with the rest of the brand’s GRO Collection for fuller hair. And yes, that is the same collection that includes Nicole Kidman’s favorite shampoo, conditioner, and hair serum for thinning hair. So, not only does the GRO Dry Shampoo cleanse, it also adds volume, promoting healthier and thicker results.

Gro Dry Shampoo

GRO Dry Shampoo – Travel Size $18 Buy now

One reviewer wrote that no other product compares to this Vegamour product. “After running out of this dry shampoo and feeling like it was great but I could try something else, I learned I was wrong. This product feels like nothing is in your hair and somehow makes my hair feel healthier when I use it. In comparison to any other dry shampoos out there that leave a feeling of residue and change the texture of your hair, this one is a stand-out product that I can’t live without!”

Plus, it’s entirely safe for your hair compared to other dry shampoos that have been recalled in recent years. The GRO Dry Shampoo is made only with natural ingredients, so it contains no benzene. And if you’re interested in other benzene-free dry shampoos, check out a list that we compiled here. Related story Shoppers Love the Way Their Gray Hair Looks & Feels Thanks to This $17 Shampoo & Conditioner With 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

But if you prefer a hair care product that does more than one job, then we recommend Vegamour’s Dry Shampoo. The full size is typically worth $36, but you can get it for low as $18 if you choose the travel-size option.

