Shoppers Love the Way Their Gray Hair Looks & Feels Thanks to This $17 Shampoo & Conditioner With 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

It’s no secret that managing color-treated hair is not an easy task. But let’s talk about keeping naturally gray hair in check. No matter if your silver hair appeared with age or you opted for all over gray color, you need hair care that caters to your needs. While there are plenty of purple shampoos on the beauty market, most focus on blonde and white tones. But Amazon shoppers found a shampoo and conditioner set that makes gray hair look its best. The best news? It’s just $17. And right now, you can sign up for Amazon’s subscribe and save program that saves you 5 percent when you opt in. You can choose the frequency of your deliveries and skip (or cancel) them at any time.

The Jhirmack Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set revives silver and gray strands. It works to remove brassy undertones and dullness that natural or colored treated hair can experience. How does it work? The shampoo and conditioner’s formula is packed with green tea extract and collagen, which softens, conditions, and brightens locks without weighing your hair down. It also enhances highlights and boosts shine, leaving hair with a radiant finish. The set leaves a lingering fragrance of green tea behind to keep hair fresh.

Jhirmack Silver Brightening Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Jhirmack

Shampoo and Conditioner Set $16.98 Buy now

“About a year ago, I gave up coloring my hair and decided to let it go gray naturally,” one shopper said. “I wasn’t too thrilled about the process, going from a fiery red to a drab gray, but I was tired of $150 at the salon every six weeks. I had heard about purple shampoo and wanted to see if all the hype was true. I’ve been using this for about a month, and it has made a difference! My gray now looks more silvery, and the shine is amazing! I’m fiery again, this time with a naturally cool flame!”

"I have used every product you can think of on my gray-white hair," another five-star reviewer explained. "I have all-white hair and gray and white in the back. I used this shampoo and conditioner for the first time, and my hair turned out really good. It's lighter and tones down the gray hair."

Another wrote, “I still have some natural gold highlights, and this product made those stand out as well. It looks like I spend hours in a salon chair, having the silver and gold tones woven into my hair. It’s unique and flattering, and I would never thought it could look so good. I’m a happy camper!”

