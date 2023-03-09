Aldi’s Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Is Perfect for Cleaning up After Kids & Pets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been in Aldi lately, there’s probably something you’ve noticed: spring is on its way. Not only are shelves loaded with some of our favorite seasonal treats, like their St. Patrick’s Day cheeses, but they’ve also been stocking tons of Spring cleaning products at super-affordable prices, too. Aldi started selling a cordless Dyson vacuum alternative that’s hundreds of dollars less than the name brand, and they have an inexpensive spin mop and bucket for sale, too. But the most recent item to catch our eye might just be the most useful yet. It’s a cordless wet/dry hand vacuum, and it’s only $30.

Courtesy of Aldi.

Huntington Home Handheld Wet/Dry Vacuum $29.99 Buy now

Aldi’s Huntington Home cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaner is the emergency clean-up tool you never knew you needed. Since it doesn’t have a cord, you can grab it and run to wherever you need it, and because it can suck up wet and dry messes, you can get everything with one go. Think about how easy this would make cleaning up a high chair at the end of a meal, or the area around your pets’ food and water bowls.

The Aldi Huntington Home wet/dry cordless hand vacuum has a washable filter, comes with three cleaning attachment accessories, and can even be charged in the car, if you want to keep it in there for speedy clean-ups when the lid on your iced coffee explodes open while you go over a speed bump. Um, not that we’re speaking from experience or anything.

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, but love the idea of a portable wet/dry vac, not just for spring cleaning but year round, we found some good options on Amazon, too. The Black+Decker Dustbuster wet/dry hand vacuum is a classic for a reason, and it’s still under $70, not bad for a cordless wet/dry vacuum (full-size models cost hundreds of dollars more).

Courtesy of Black+Decker.

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Wet/Dry Cordless Vac $63.55 Buy now

There was another affordable wet/dry mini shop vacuum we found that does call for a cord, but this one has a larger capacity which is a good trade-off for people who have tons of messes to clean up on a frequent basis. The Craftsman portable wet/dry shop vacuum is great for the garage or basement, but let’s be real — people with kids and pets can probably imagine more than one scenario when being able to clean up a large amount of solid and liquid mess in one machine might be helpful.

Courtesy of Craftsman.

Craftsman Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum $44.99 Buy now

Thanks to Aldi, we’re totally in spring cleaning mode now. And with the help of their affordable cleaning products, we have a feeling this year our house is going to sparkle like never before.

Related story 10 Best Easter Basket Stuffers From Target Under $10 for Every Kid On Your List

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet