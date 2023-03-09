Costco’s Cult-favorite Sicilian Soap Is Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of things that draw our eye at Costco, inspiring us to make purchases we never planned on. From their seasonal carrot mini cakes that are literally too cute not to buy, to a cozy looking sectional that made us impulse-makeover our living room, it’s a visual wonderland in there. But there’s one item so striking, that we can never leave without grabbing it. We’re talking about Costco’s Home & Body Company soaps, which come in colorful, mosaic-style bottles and packaging, which are inspired by the ceramic art of the Italian village of Deruta. Costo sells a few varieties of this soap seasonally, and now, one of the favorite collections is back — the Sicilian Deruta Hand Soap.

This striking four-piece Sicilian Deruta hand soap set features four summery fragrances that will help you get in the mood for spring. Coconut lime, gardenia lily, lemon verbena, and Italian citrus scents will lift your spirits every time you wash your hands. You can put one bottle by each sink, or split the set up and just give the primary bathroom or kitchen sink the royal treatment. We also like these for gifting — add one to a housewarming present or gift basket to add a colorful touch of luxury.

Courtesy of Home & Body Company.

Sicilian Deruta Hand Soap Collection $26.53 Buy now

Costco members can get the four pack of Sicilian Deruta hand soap for $11.99, which is a great deal, especially when you consider the fact that that you get four soaps in each box. But if you don’t have a Costco membership (sign up here), you can find Deruta Hand Soaps on Amazon, too. We were able to find the Sicilian Deruta soaps, and the Deruta Harvest Hand Soap Collection. Both are pricier than at Costco, but it’s also nice to know that you can grab these soaps online even when they’re not in stock at Costco anymore.

Courtesy of Home & Body Company.

Deruta Harvest Hand Soap Collection $35.00 Buy now

When it comes to making your house a happy place, the details can make a big difference. Swap out your crusty old hand soap dispensers (yes, we know about your crusty old soap dispensers…but only because we have them, too) for these pretty and fragrant bottles, and the mundane task of washing your hands will suddenly bring you a little joy each time.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

