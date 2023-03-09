If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re working until 2 a.m. to meet an important deadline or you just can’t get to sleep no matter how many sheep you count, unfortunately, it may show in the morning in the form of under-eye puffiness. Fortunately, we found a product that can help reduce eye puffiness in minutes. Plus, it’s made by an affordable French beauty brand that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Eva Mendes are reportedly fans of.

Nuxe, a beauty brand known for its natural skincare, hair care and more, has a collection of Rose Floral Water-based products that are gentle, soothing, and sensitive skin-friendly. Not only that, rose water is a natural skin hydrator, so there are moisturizing benefits as well. While the collection features several different types of products, most of which are cleansers, their micellar waters are fan favorites.

If you’re familiar with micellar water at all, you’d know they’re typically used as a toner, a cleanser or a makeup remover. Some say it’s a “miracle” product, and celebs like Drew Barrymore consider it a staple in their skincare routine.

Like others, Nuxe’s 3-in-1 Soothing Micellar Water was made to remove stubborn makeup, keep your face clean, and soften the skin. But, since it is made with rose water, it also has the added benefit of reducing eye puffiness. In fact, one shopper wrote, “This rose cleansing water is excellent when my eyes are puffy in the morning. Just place a clean cotton pad with the rose water under my eyes for a few minutes and the puffiness goes down.” It’s as simple as that.

Best part is, the product is pretty budget-friendly with prices starting at just $14.

Nuxe’s Very Rose line has several cleanser options in its lineup, depending on your skin’s needs. The Very Rose 3-in-1 Soothing Micellar Water, in particular, is great for all skin types, especially if you have sensitive skin. It’s a fan-fave for both the product itself and the practical packaging. Related story Shoppers Love the Way Their Gray Hair Looks & Feels Thanks to This $17 Shampoo & Conditioner With 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

As one shopper wrote, “It’s a great product! It’s very effective without rubbing, especially on mascara. It has a very pleasant smell and an awesome inverted pump bottle. I recommend.” Another reviewer said, “It has a pleasant scent and this micellar water gives no feeling of dryness like other lotions can.”

If you’re looking for something a little more hydrating, the Very Rose 3-in-1 Hydrating Micellar Water is a great option. According to the brand, it’s made with a botanical skin complex that specifically soothes dry to very dry skin. In fact, one reviewer wrote, “This is my favorite micellar water. It smells so good, does the job, and you don’t feel dry afterwards.” Right now, Nuxe is having a sale on this particular bottle where you can snag a 200ml size for just $15.

The Nuxe Very Rose line has so many great products to choose aside from micellar water, including a cleansing gel mask, a cleansing oil, and a hydrating lip balm. If you spend $50 on products from the Very Rose range, you can score 15% off using the exclusive code VR15. The code is valid from now until the end of the month, but we wouldn’t wait until the very last minute to shop.

