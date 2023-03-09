This Olivia Wilde & Mila Kunis-Loved Shoe Brand Has The Comfy White Sneaker You Need For Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that celebrities are huge fans of sneakers compared to any other footwear. And like everyone else, their go-to fit is a classic pair of white sneakers. Of course, there are a ton of brands that offer the staple look, but there’s one in particular that A-listers are showing off lately. Celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis, Ben Affleck, Eva Longoria, and many more have been spotted in the sustainable sneakers from Løci. And we totally see why — the Løci Nine are versatile, durable, and beyond comfortable. Not to mention, they look so effortlessly chic at first glance.

If you ask us, these premium shoes are the perfect combination of style and function. Not only is their sporty look a must-have, but they let you enjoy extreme comfort and eliminate odor. Plus, they’re made with a water-resistant coating that keeps your feet dry. That’s right, we guarantee you’ll wear the Løci Nine on repeat just like so many other shoppers.

But the best part? You’re doing good for the environment when you purchase these shoes. Every pair of Løci sneakers are made from recycled plastic bottles. And who doesn’t want to save our planet while wearing a stylish pair of shoes every day?

Besides just celebrities, a ton of people are in love with these vegan shoes. Although they’re a splurge starting at $185, the minimalist shoes are still constantly selling out. Luckily for us, they come in a variety of colorways that are still available. So, take a look below at Løci Nine styles that are trending right now.

LØCI NINE

Image: LØCI.

Seal the deal on this particular Løci Nine that's the epitome of a timeless white sneaker.

Løci Nine $185 Buy now

LØCI NINE in Natural / Black / Stone

Image: LØCI.

Olivia Wilde was spotted in this exact sneaker, and everyone wants a pair of them for themselves too. The Løci Nine with a gold accent is one of the best-selling designs that make the style look even more luxe.

Løci Nine White / Stone / Stone $185 Buy now

LØCI X LSC NINE

Image: LØCI.

Enhance the classic style with a hint of color. These Løci Nine shoes with pink accents bring a feminine look to your shoe rotation.

Løci x LSC Nine White / Rose / Rose $195 Buy now

LØCI X REED NINE

Image: LØCI.

Compared to the other Løci Nine, this unique design is truly made to last. Thanks to their gum sole, they’re extremely durable and grippy.

Løci x Reed Nine $195 Buy now

