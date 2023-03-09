There’s Something About This $6 Toy From Chewy That Pet Parents Say Drives Cats Absolutely Wild

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cats are some of the pickiest pets on the planet, and they have no problem making their opinions known. If the food you’re feeding them isn’t up to snuff, then they will simply go on a hunger strike. If the toys aren’t fun enough, they will sit there and stare at you until you find one that is. And luckily, there’s a cat toy out there that is an instant winner. It may be basic, but the reviews don’t lie: this is the “best toy ever.”

The Frisco Bird Teaser with Feathers is one of the highest-rated cat toys on Chewy because there’s just something magical about it. According to cat parents, even the pickiest cats will play with this thing. Be it the enticing feathers on the wings of the bird, the plush faux fur, the streamer tail, or the catnip inside, there’s some sort of witchcraft at play — and neither cats nor their parents are complaining.

Oh, and it’s only $6.

Image: Frisco

Frisco Bird Teaser Toy with Feathers $6 Buy now

“I have two cats who are hesitant players with any toy but [for] whatever reason they LOVE this one,” one five-star cat parent wrote. “I think it has something to do with the bright colors. They see it and hear it well and go crazy for it in the air or on the ground … 10/10 toy.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I have two older cats ages 10 and 12. I try to order a new toy with each order to keep them active. Both are relatively sedate and seldom like the new toys and never seem to like the same kind of toy. This was a winner. Both of them loved it … Maybe they like it because I need to play too but it was a big hit.”

Stop the seemingly endless "unimpressed" stare and pick up this cat toy to appease her highness. In fact, this toy may be so good, you may never have to hustle to find a new one ever again!

