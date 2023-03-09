If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been plagued with a tiny shower setup, then you know all too well that a lack of storage can really dampen your shower experience (pun intended). But one set of shower shelving from Amazon is racking up rave reviews because it keeps your shower accessories off the floor and it doesn’t require drilling through your tile.

The Coraje Shower Caddy Shelves is a set of five wire shelves (two shower caddies, two soap holders, and a toothbrush holder) that comes with adhesive strips that can hold up to 40 pounds. And these strips aren’t just some rinky-dink adhesive — according to the reviews, you should make sure you like the positioning of the racks before you peel and stick because these things aren’t coming off any time soon.

Image: Coraje

Coraje Shower Caddy Shelves $29 Buy now

“I’ve searched for something like this but it seems everything that’s advertised to stick just doesn’t live up to the hype. These are amazing,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I would normally wait longer to leave a review but I’m quite confident they’ll hold up … Definitely get your spot exactly right because these suckers stick and can’t be moved once they touch the wall. I live in an apartment so no high-dollar tile and they adhere and hold perfectly.”

Another person attested to the adhesive strips’ strength, writing, “I was skeptical about how well the adhesive would stick and hold up under weight. I have to say I was very impressed … Make sure you apply this where you want it as it is super hard to remove and place somewhere else. I feel like this gives me much more room in my shower and I do not have bottles and things sitting on all the ledges anymore.”

Upgrade your shower for under $30 while the Coraje Shower Caddy Shelves are on sale and never trip over fallen bottles again.