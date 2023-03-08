This $16 Snuffle Mat From Amazon Is the Best & Most Entertaining Toy I’ve Ever Purchased for My Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m afraid to actually do the math and add up how much I’ve spent on dog toys since I brought my Bernese Mountain dog home three years ago, but I’m willing to bet it’s a lot. From dog puzzles to Yak chews and treats galore, I’ve tried a lot of different ways to entertain my dog, Sully, for more than five minutes. While the puzzles are great, some of them are a little too *ahem* challenging for my 130-pound furry house hippo so when I spotted this snuffle mat on sale for $16, I didn’t hesitate to add it to my cart. Unlike some of the more advanced puzzles, this snuffle mat is easy enough for Sully to figure out without getting frustrated and giving up.

Image: Friendly Barkz.

While it usually costs $25, right now, this snuffle mat by Friendly Barkz is only $16 — a savings of over 30%!

You can use this mat to hide treats for your dog or let it double as a slow feeder and pour your pup’s kibble right inside. I like to use it as a puzzle/slow feeder and it usually takes Sully at least 20 minutes to find all of his food and he has a blast the entire time. As soon as he sees me take the mat out, he starts his excited tippy taps and can hardly wait for me to fill it up with his food.

Other Amazon reviewers agree that this easy puzzle is worth every penny. One reviewer wrote, ” Pup has lots of fun snuffling for treats and spent a good 20 minutes on it. She tends to destroy any soft toy but this is tougher.”

The mat also has rubber on the bottom to keep it in place while your dog uses it.

If you want to add a little bit of fun mental enrichment to your dog’s daily routine, we suggest purchasing this snuffle mat ASAP because we don’t know how long the sale will last.

