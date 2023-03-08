Kim Kardashian Uses This Styling Tool to Achieve Her Signature Sleek Ponytail & It’s on Sale for $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is always revealing a new hair look. Whether it’s debuting platinum blonde hair or sticking to her natural black, she always keeps her fans guessing what’s next. But if there’s one style that stays the same, then it’s her signature snatched ponytail. Luckily, that’s one hairstyle that we can easily wear every day thanks to this affordable styling tool that’s just $16 . Her hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed that he uses Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler to help create Kardashian’s sleek pony. But the best part? This hair brush is 20 percent off now on Nordstrom, marking it down to only $13! That’s right, it’s time to add it to your hair care routine immediately!

The Ultimate Styler brush delivers a silky smooth and shiny finish with just a few strokes. Its soft-tiered teeth design provides better control so you can capture every strand of hair. From adding volume and texture to blending in hair extensions, this gentle brush gives you better styling results so easily. Keep in mind, though, that it’s only meant for dry styling so make sure to keep this brush away from heat.

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Styler

The Ultimate Styler $12.79 Buy now

Reviewers also love how this brush easily glides through tangled messes too, saying it’s a great everyday brush.

“Love Tangle Teezer. [It’s the] best brush ever. It just glides right through your tangles with ease,” said a reviewer.

Another reviewer adds, “Overall this is a great brush that detangles my curly, coarse hair very quickly and I can now brush out my hair in 2 minutes.”

Again, Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler is now only $13 on Nordstrom for a limited time. So, don’t miss out on snagging it at such a rare deal! Plus, you can purchase this styling tool on Amazon and Ulta for its original price.

