Shoppers In Their 60s Say Their Lashes Look ‘More Beautiful’ Than Ever Thanks to This $21 Lash Serum Set

Treat yourself or a special woman in your life to something special in honor of International Women’s Day. But not sure about what’s a good token of appreciation? Well, beauty is always a winner, especially if they love a set with a cult-favorite product. Gift the lash-enhancing serum from Grande Cosmetics that’s like lash extensions in one tube. And right now, shoppers can get lush-looking lashes at a discount. The cosmetic brand is offering 15 percent off the Lash Envy AM & PM set today to celebrate International Women’s Day. The lash kit includes miniature versions of the best-selling serum and serum-infused eyeliner that does double duty. However, this sale only lasts until tomorrow — so don’t miss out on scoring the kit for just under $23 today.

When it comes to beauty sets, this Grande Cosmetics pack is a must-have in your collection. Even actress Brooke Shields is a huge fan of the powerful serum that saved her eyelashes. And that’s no surprise because the lash serum is made with a blend of hyaluronic acid, amino acids, peptides, and more ultra-nourishing ingredients.

Grande Cosmetics Lash Envy AM & PM Set

Thanks to this formula, the lash serum will leave thicker and longer lashes within four weeks. Whereas, the liquid eyeliner promotes healthier lashes over time too, while delivering a precise, black eyeliner look for 12-hour wear. If you ask us, you’re gonna be obsessed with this lash set’s growth results like so many other customers lately.

“It has been the best I have ever used. Both of these products are super great,” said a reviewer. “They really do work even on people my age I was very surprised at how my eyelashes look now. I just love them.”

While other reviewers in their 60s also love how their eyelashes look "more beautiful than when [they] were younger."

And the best part is, you’re doing good for both your eyelashes and women when you buy the Lash Envy AM & PM set. Grande Cosmetics donate 15% of your purchase to Dress for Success, an organization that helps provide disadvantaged women support, professional attire, and tools to succeed in their work environment.

So, try out Grande Cosmetics’ Lash Envy AM & PM set that’s on sale now for just $22.

