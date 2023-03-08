The #2 Best-selling Cat Product on Amazon Is This $10 Cat Litter That Shoppers Say ‘Works Miracles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?! That iconic song by Phoebe Buffay on Friends was so funny because it’s true. We pet parents love our cuddly fur balls, but, wow, can they make some stinkers. It’s hard to believe something so cute and little can make such a massive stench that it permeates the whole house, no matter where the litter box is located. Luckily, one of the best-selling cat products on Amazon is a $10 cat litter that shoppers say “works miracles” on odors.

This Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter with Febreze Freshness contains carbon to inhibit bacterial odor for up to 10 days. How, you ask? Well, it stops the primary odor offenders in their tracks by controlling bacterial growth and deactivating pesky enzymes. Plus, the ClumpLock technology in this litter locks in liquid and odor on contact to form tight clumps and make scooping fast and easy. The paw-activated fragrance is released every time your cats use the litter box, providing odor control as needed without being overpowering. Of course, its low dust formula helps keep surfaces and air cleaner.

Fresh Step Multi-Cat Clumping Cat Litter

Courtesy of Fresh Step.

Fresh Step Multi-Cat Clumping Cat Litter $10.49 Buy now

As one review says, “We all know kittens/adult cats smell horrible but this litter works miracles. … I would most definitely recommend this litter to anyone who loves their nostrils LOL.”

Let’s face it, kitty litter is can be the bane of existence for a cat parent. Not even the most cat crazy among us loves dealing with the cat’s litter box, so any litter that can make that job a little easier is worth it. At only $10 for a 14 lb. box and with 75,000 reviews averaging 4.6 stars, making it the No. 1 cat litter on Amazon, Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter is a steal!