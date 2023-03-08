Target’s New Easter Decor Has Everything You Need to Refresh Your Space for Spring — Starting at $4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is always another holiday or season to prepare your home for. Instead of spending tons of money on endless seasonal decor, opt for Target when your space needs a refresh. Every season, the retailer has plenty of festive options to browse through. From Christmas to Easter, be prepared to stock up. And now, it’s time to get ready for spring. You can shop colorful picks detailed with bunnies and more starting at only $4.

Target’s Easter decor section is packed with bunny figures, fresh candle scents, and dishes with affordable prices so good, that you can easily fill your cart. If you love adding color around your home for spring you have to pickup this Easter egg wreath. If you’re hosting a big gathering for Easter and need some new dishes, make sure you snag these bunny plates for just $4. There’s so much to browse through for the upcoming season. Keep reading for our favorite decor picks.

Threshold Melamine Bunny Salad Plate

Threshold

Get a head start on planning your Easter tablescape. Now is the best time to think about your place settings, which require some festive dishes. Luckily, Target has these cute bunny salad plates for only $4.

Bunny Salad Plate $4.00 Buy now

Threshold Stoneware Bunny Candy Bowl

Threshold

The quickest way to add some color and touches of Easter to your home is with some on-theme candies. If you have the candy part taken care of, snag this bunny dish while it’s still in stock at Target. It has a simple design that pairs well with any decor. Did we mention it’s only $10?

Bunny Candy Bowl $10.00 Buy now

Threshold Woven Sitting Easter Bunny Figurine

Threshold

For those who don’t like tons of color throughout their homes, these woven figures make a great addition to your decor. They have a natural finish and are easy to mix with other Easter items.

Easter Bunny Figurine $10.00 Buy now

Threshold Happy Easter Jar with Metal Cover

Threshold

It's time to stock up on some new, fresh candle scents just in time for spring. Even though this berry lemonade and melon fragrance candle has an Easter design, you will want to use it repeatedly.

Berry Lemonade & Melon $10.00 Buy now

Threshold Easter Bunny Garland

Threshold

Add this garland to your cart before it’s too late! It has the cutest woven bunny ears and plush poms that line the entire string.

Easter Bunny Garland $12.00 Buy now

Threshold Easter Egg Wreath

Threshold

Refresh your space in an instant by adding a wreath that’s full of color. This Easter egg wreath has a gorgeous design. It has colorful eggs on the lower half and small touches of greenery.

Easter Egg Wreath $15.00 Buy now

