This Anti-Hair Loss Set Has Shoppers Amazed by the Results ‘After Just One Use’ & It’s Nearly $30 Off

When hair loss and thinning strands appear, it’s typical to want to find an immediate solution. But with so many options saturating the beauty market, choosing which brands and products suit your needs can be overwhelming. To help out, we found one of the best haircare bundles that are on sale now at QVC.

The Luseta Biotin & Collagen 3-Piece Collection is one of the best for targeting hair loss, and shoppers can’t stop raving about it. It’s filled with ingredients that the hair needs to look its best, like collagen and biotin. The vitamins nourish hair and help it grow thicker from root to tip. Collagen also adds a protective barrier to the hair follicles and cuts down on breakage. The set usually retails for $92, and right now, you can add it. to your cart for $64.

Ahead, snag the bundle and a few of our other favorite Luseta products.

Luseta Biotin & Collagen 3-Piece Collection — $64.40, originally $92.00

This three-piece bundle includes everything you need to strengthen your hair. You get the Luseta Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner, and Strengthening Oil. Each of the products is crafted with collagen and vitamin B7 biotin, which are necessary to keeping hair healthy and full.

"I cannot believe how my hair looks and feels after just one use," one shopper said. "Other products are hard on my hair {hair in the drain} even the ones that claim not to be. I am 72 and absolutely am in love with this set. Finally found a product that gives me the hair I want!"

Luseta Biotin & Collagen Hair Mask — $30.60, originally $36.00

Luseta’s Biotin & Collagen Hair Mask is also on sale right now. The mask nourishes strands and instantly adds plenty of volume. The best feature? It’s sulfate-, phosphate-, and paraben-free.

Luseta Keratin 3-Piece Kit — $78.20, originally $92.00

Shoppers love this set for enhancing the overall tone of the hair. It comes with a large shampoo and conditioner that cleanses and smooths locks in the shower. The kit also has a keratin oil that works to condition and leaves hair with a silky shine.

Luseta 4-Piece Curl Enhancing Collection — $72.25, originally $85.00

Those with curly hair will benefit from this Curl Enhancing Collection. The products are packed with coconut oil which cleanses and leaves curls with a covetable bounce.

One reviewer wrote, “I was so happy to see that QVC is carrying this line of products. That being said, I used several different things in this product line. My hair is shoulder-length, and I have curly hair. And I always blow-dried straight. I have been doing that for years. I finally got tired of doing it, so now I’m wearing my hair naturally curly, and I have kinky curly hair, and wow, this line has made my hair so silky and soft. I would totally recommend this line for curly hair.

Luseta Tea Tree Oil Collection — $55.25, originally $65.00

Tea tree oil has a laundry list of benefits for locks. It’s known for gently cleansing, softening, and hydrating. And even though it’s an oil, it will not weigh your strands down.

