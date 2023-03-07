This Puppy Teething Toy Set Has Over 28,500 5-Star Reviews Because It’s an ‘Instant Hit’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pet parents who have brought a puppy into their lives know that teething is no joke. Anything and everything becomes a gum soother from table legs to shoes. But if you have the right set of chew toys at the ready, then the teething period becomes a non-issue. Enter the Nylabone Puppy Starter Kit, a set of teething toys that will keep your young dog busy gnawing, chewing, and nibbling and away from your furniture.

The Nylabone Puppy Starter Kit comes with six chew toys all made with Nylabone’s “puppy chew” material that is designed specifically for puppy mouths and teeth. Toys include the Dental Dino, covered in raised nubs that massage aching gums, nubby pacifiers that soothe growing pains, and teething rings for puppies with their new adult teeth.

Right now you can save over 40 percent on this starter kit and pick it up on Amazon for just $23.

Image: Nylabone

Nylabone Puppy Starter Kit $23 Buy now

Over 28,500 pet parents gave the Nylabone Puppy Starter Kit a five-star rating, with one reviewer writing, “I was skeptical but it’s truly a wonder. Our 2-month-old puppy is our first dog so we were woefully under-prepared for all the nibbles due to teething. After research, I found that this was a highly rated toy via several articles, and WOW. It cut down her nips by so much!”

Another puppy parent added, “I wish I had ordered this weeks ago! This bone is the only toy that has kept my Australian shepherd standard poodle busy and has stopped her from chewing on me, my toddler, and all [her] toys! BUY IT!!!! You won’t regret it! I’ve bought a TON of toys from pet stores, this is the ONLY one that she has enjoyed, she hasn’t stopped chewing it! Highly recommend!”

“What a great teething product for young puppies,” another puppy parent wrote. “Lots of sturdy nubs to massage gums. This was an instant hit with our new pup.”

Cut nibbles and nips down and help your puppy soothe those gums of his with this set of puppy toys from Nylabone. Grab it now while it’s on sale.

