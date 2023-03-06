Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Cookware Line at This Secret Store & Several Pieces Are Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a beloved chef and television personality who has captured the hearts of food lovers around the world, Lidia Bastianich has a passion for food and bringing people together around the table. Bastianich grew up in Italy and has spent her life sharing her love of Italian cuisine and the importance of fresh, seasonal ingredients. Through her cooking and her television shows, she has inspired countless people to explore new flavors and to appreciate the simple pleasures of good food and good company. And now, Bastianich has a gorgeous new cookware line in which you can prepare and serve your favorite meals. But you might not find her products if you don’t know where to look!

“My culinary line, Lidia’s Kitchen, is special because behind it is my 50 years of experience of cooking in the kitchen and all the things that I love in the kitchen,” says Bastianich, who is offering her exclusive collection through HSN. That’s right, Lidia’s Kitchen is at the OG of home shopping options. That’s where you can find everything from colorful ceramic pieces decorated with her favorite flower to lightweight cast iron cookware that are actually easy to lift in and out of the oven.

As Bastianich suggests, “Get great ingredients, good equipment and you have yourself a simple good Italian meal!”

Since childhood, Lidia’s favorite flower is the poppy and she made sure to incorporate it in all of her ceramics, especially on this signature baker. The baker is crafted out of oven-, microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe porcelain, which is known for its even heating. Use it as a casserole, a baker, server, or to store your favorite side dishes, meals, and desserts. Plus, the glazed interior of the baker is textured, which can help to release foods effortlessly. Plus, the porcelain lid does double-duty as a serving tray or platter. And of course, as a lid, it can help you store (and stack) in the fridge.

This cast iron skillet from Lidia's Kitchen may just be your new go-to piece of cookware. Made of lightweight cast iron instead of traditional cast iron, it reduces significant weight (about 18% less!) for better maneuverability and handling, without sacrificing performance. It combines the durability, consistency, and even heating of cast iron construction with the ease of clean up and good food release of nonstick coating.

This Lightweight Cast Iron 5 qt. Dutch Oven, from Lidia’s Kitchen, is built to significantly reduce its weight without sacrificing performance. Designed with a high-temperature-resistant borosilicate glass dome lid, you can keep an eye on the progress of your recipe to help prevent boil-over.

