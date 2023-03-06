This Sustainable Activewear Brand Just Dropped Ultra-Breathable, Sun-Protective Sets That Are Ready For Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that stylish activewear can make one more motivated to work out. Nothing beats a new set that looks flattering, feels comfortable, and will boost your confidence. Plus with spring around the corner, it’s time to give your closet a refresh. Switch out the old fits for these sustainably-made pieces from DK Active.

The Australian activewear brand recently dropped new styles that are ready for spring. From pretty floral prints to pastel hues, these workout sets are the perfect fit in so many ways. The buttery soft leggings, sports bras, and tanks are all ultra-breathable, offer immense stretch, and are moisture-wicking. A few of these options can even protect against the sun if you choose to exercise outdoors. If you ask us, that’s definitely a must-have for these upcoming sunny, warm days.

And the best part? Prices start at just $50, and that’s a reasonable price for quality activewear. So if you’re ready to reach new fitness goals next season, try DK Active’s new additions. They’ll provide you with the support you need so you can look on top of your game. Check out below DK Active’s latest styles that are must-haves for spring.

Jemima Crop

The Jemima Crop gives you more support than you’d think. This medium-impact sports bra also offers muscular support to enhance your performance. It comes in either a stunning yellow or lime green shade that’s available up to size XXL.

Utopia Tight

What's better than a floral print during springtime? The Utopia Tight is both feminine and functional, giving you the confidence you need during practice. And if you love a matching set, pair it with this sports bra.

Mila Tank

This versatile tank is your new go-to for exercise classes to running daily errands. It features a slim cropped fit that looks flattering and stays comfortable on all curves. Get it in yellow as well for $57.

On Time Tight

Add a pop of color to your workout routine with these canary yellow leggings. They’re supportive without feeling too tight, making them essential in your collection.

Breakaway Bike Pant

Whether you’re a fan of biker shorts or not, this floral style is still no doubt cute. Made from plastic water bottles, the Breakaway Bike Pants are remarkably soft and stretchy. Plus, they keep part of your legs protected against the sun thanks to their UPF 50+ material.

