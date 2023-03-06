Busy Parents Will Love This Cookbook That’s Full of 5-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As busy parents, we know that meal planning and grocery shopping can be a challenge. That’s why we love shopping for family meals at one of our favorite stores, Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have an amazing selection of products, but they also make it easy to create delicious and healthy meals without breaking the bank. And now, there’s a new resource that makes meal planning in the grocery chain’s aisles even easier: the new five-ingredient cookbook.

Whether you’re stuck in a dinner rut and need new ideas or looking for easy recipes that use only a handful of items, with the Trader Joe’s 5 Items or Less Cookbook, you’ll be able to whip up tasty meals in no time, all while keeping things simple and stress-free (or as stress-free as a overwhelmed moms and dads can be). Written by Anna Lisa, a busy mama of two who is always looking for ways to create shortcuts at dinnertime, it includes all of her favorite shortcut Trader Joe’s recipes that are simple, diverse, and delicious. And every recipe uses only five ingredients — or less! — to help you save both time and money.

“My aim is to make recipes that are tasty, quick, and so easy that every busy parent, professional, or beginner cook can enjoy a great meal — even on those nights when you are just too tired to cook,” Anna Lisa says. “Whether you are a beginner cook or an experienced one, these foolproof recipes will help you out when you need a great dinner with maximum taste and minimal effort.”

Trader Joe’s 5 Items or Less Cookbook

Courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

‘Trader Joe’s 5 Items of Less Cookbook’ $19.31 Buy now

Shoppers on Amazon are raving about the recipes.

“I love this cookbook and the whole concept,” wrote Christina L. in her review. “I just came across the author’s Instagram page and orders her cookbook right away. These recipes keep cooking interesting, fun and affordable!”

Anna Lisa gives a glimpse at some of her yummy five-ingredient recipes in her social media posts. Check out what goes into a Chicken Sausage and Fried Egg Hash — yep, that’s just five ingredients, all from TJ’s!

“I love this cookbook because her recipes are simple and you don’t need a million ingredients from 3 different stores (obviously)!” reiterates Melissa in her rave review on Amazon. “[It’s] perfect for working parents who need quick delicious meals for the fam. These meals help to add variety to your routine without the fuss!”

As for the effect on your budget, listen to what Virginia shared in her Amazon review: “I went to Trader Joe’s today and bought ingredients for 4 meals for $62.”

Wow! This Trader Joe’s cookbook is worth every penny, especially while it’s almost 30% right now. Family dinnertime is about to get a whole lot better!