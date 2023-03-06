This Cream Makes Such a Big Difference on Bumpy Arms & Legs, Shoppers Are Calling It ‘Hydration Heaven’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to treating keratosis pilaris and smoothing other forms of bumpy skin, having a good cream on hand is key. Many products claim to soothe irritated skin without delivering any benefits at all. That’s not the case with this one that shoppers are calling “hydration heaven.” It treats a laundry list of skin concerns while leaving skin toned and moisturized.

How does the Soft Services Carea Cream help keratosis pilaris and bumpy skin? The results start in the moisturizer’s formula — it’s comprised of colloidal oatmeal, squalane, and urea. The colloidal oatmeal conditions skin and relieves itching, while the squalane hydrates. And if urea is a new term you are unfamiliar with, note that it gently exfoliates and moisturizes. The combination of gentle ingredients makes the cream suitable for all skin types, so you don’t have to worry about more breakouts and bumpy patches. And, you can use it all over your body.

Soft Services Carea Cream

Soft Services

Carea Cream $40 Buy now

Shoppers are so impressed with the cream, one called it “hydration heaven.” They said, “I have always struggled with dry skin, and until the Carea Cream I never felt like other lotions really gave my skin the hydration it needed. However, the Carea Cream has completely changed the moisture of my skin. My skin stays hydrated longer and feels softer. In combination with the Smoothing Solution, the Carea Cream will make you throw away all your other body lotions. Do not hesitate, just buy it!”

“Believe the hype!” another wrote. “This is MAGIC. I relied on reviews to order this cream with the smoothing solution, and I’m so glad I did! This combination is MAGIC. My skin is transformed. I love that this product is clean and fragrance-free. I love how this has made my skin look and feel.”

A final shopper said, “must-have for anyone with KP or strawberry skin. All of the Soft Services products are fantastic! This cream has been in my rotation for over a year now. I started using it to clear up KP on my arms and strawberry skin on my legs, and it’s been working wonders. My favorite part? It’s that perfect balance between thick and thin, thin enough for it be easy to apply but think enough to actually do its thing.”

Don’t hesitate to try the Carea Cream for yourself. With tested results this good, we’re sure it will quickly become a staple in your routine. Related story This Overnight Resurfacing Mask Is a ‘Shortcut to Glowier Skin’ & It’s Only $10

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: